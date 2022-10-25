It is believed that the child was injured at the match at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, which had to be halted temporarily in accordance with Sunderland’s safety procedures.

Burnley Football Club said they “strongly condemn the unacceptable behaviour” and that investigations are ongoing.

A club spokesman said: “Burnley Football Club strongly condemn the unacceptable behaviour of items being thrown by some of our supporters at our match with Sunderland on Saturday, October 22nd.

Burnley FC have issued a statement regarding objects thrown at the Burnley versus Sunderland match at the Stadium of Light

“The incident happened during the first half at the Stadium of Light, and in accordance with Sunderland’s safety procedures the match was halted, and a big screen message and PA announcement followed.

“We are aware that an eight-year-old child was injured as a result of an object being thrown.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Burnley Football Club.

“An investigation on this disappointing incident is ongoing and anyone caught throwing objects will be liable to a banning order.

“The club will not let the actions of any individuals spoil, affect, or jeopardise the enjoyment of all our supporters, who have been magnificent all season.”

The Championship giants had squared off at the Stadium of Light with Sunderland racing into an early 2-0 lead before eventually succumbing to a superb four-goal Burnley comeback after the break.