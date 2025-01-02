Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley manager Scott Parker has joined the police in asking fans to enjoy the team’s upcoming derby against rivals Blackburn Rovers without letting passions spill over.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker was speaking ahead of the East Lancashire derby, which takes place at Ewood Park on Saturday at 12-30pm.

He joined police match commander Supt Derry Crorken in calling for fans of both sides to enjoy the game without any trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker said: “While I often say you want to be right on the line, you never want to cross it. I include our fans as well as the players in that really, because we all need to be responsible and have an emotional de-attachment in certain moments to stay focused and stay at our best.

Blackburn Rovers host Burnley FC at Ewood Park on Saturday (kick-off 12-30pm)

“Of course with these derbies and the atmosphere that will be created can bring something different, but as long as people aren’t crossing the line in terms of my players that will be key.”

Similar to previous games, supporters are free to make their way to the stadium independently.

There is no designated away fans pub, so any Burnley fans turning up early in Blackburn town centre will be directed to the ground in time for turnstiles opening at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they wanted to reassure residents and fans from both clubs there is a significant police operation taking place across East Lancashire, with specialist officers, including police dogs, the mounted section, investigation teams, and aerial support.

As well as a significant police presence in Blackburn, there will be resources across the rest of East Lancashire, including Burnley, Darwen, Hyndburn, the Ribble Valley, Pendle and Rossendale.

British Transport Police officers will also have resources on the rail networks supporting the safe travel of rail users and fans travelling to and from the fixture.

Police will continue working with both football clubs, the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, The English Football League, local authorities, as well as other partners, up to and on the day of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also urged that only fans with tickets should turn up to the stadium. Any away fan located in any of the home end stands can expect to be directed to leave the stadium.

Supt Derry Crorken, who is Silver Commander for the fixture, said: “We know this is a significant occasion in the East Lancashire footballing calendar and the game that both sets of supporters look forward to the most, particularly with both clubs performing well in The Championship.

“I know that there will be a bumper crowd for this fixture and the overwhelming majority of fans want to passionately support their team. I would just ask that people enjoy the atmosphere and occasion without letting their passions overspill into disorderly behaviour.

“With the game once again being broadcast live on Sky Sports both sets of supporters will also be representing their clubs and East Lancashire football on the national stage. Please don’t be the person that lets your club down.”

Burnley currently sit second in the Championship table with Rovers in seventh place.