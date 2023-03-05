It is believed that fighting broke out between rival supporters at the Manchester pub after the game on Saturday which ended 0-0.

Police were called to Lytham Road around 7pm when officers found a man outside the pub with a serious head injury.

Police presence outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool where a man suffered serious head injuries

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding, and remains in custody.

One Burnley fan, who attended the match with her young child, said she saw several supporters drunk before the match and even witnessed one man who appeared to be sniffing drugs from the back of his hand.

The supporter said: “My daughter was very upset throughout the game because there were quite a lot of men visibly drunk. I was shocked to see one fan sniffing drugs and told a nearby police officer.”