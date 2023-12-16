Blackburn man jailed by magistrates for theft and vehicle interference in Clitheroe
A Blackburn man, arrested in Clitheroe during the early hours for theft, has been jailed.
Bernard Rawstron was located on Sunday December 10th after tracking by the Clitheroe police dog patrol on suspicion of theft from vehicle and vehicle interference.
Rawstron was charged with five offences and remanded. He appeared before Blackburn magistrates on Monday and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.
Rawstron was arrested in February for similar offences in Whalley. Police will now look to include Clitheroe in the existing Criminal Behaviour Order, which currently prevents Rawstron from being in Whalley.