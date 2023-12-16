A Blackburn man, arrested in Clitheroe during the early hours for theft, has been jailed.

Bernard Rawstron was located on Sunday December 10th after tracking by the Clitheroe police dog patrol on suspicion of theft from vehicle and vehicle interference.

Rawstron was charged with five offences and remanded. He appeared before Blackburn magistrates on Monday and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Bernard Rawstron has been jailed by Blackburn magistrates

