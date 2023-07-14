David Nightingale, 75, who has previous convictions for exposure, entered the pub in Parker Lane, Burnley around 5-30pm on June 30th

David Nightingale (75) who has previous convictions for exposure, entered the pub in Parker Lane, Burnley around 5-30pm on June 30th.

Around an hour later the female victim noticed that he had unzipped his trousers and was performing a lewd act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the shocked victim told her partner what he was doing, Nightingale covered himself up and left.

He was identified via CCTV and arrested yesterday morning (July 13th).

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Nightingale, of Acre Avenue, Bacup, was charged with exposure.

He pleaded guilty at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning and was sentenced to 18 weeks. He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Leigh Palfreeman, of Burnley CID, said: “Nightingale’s behaviour was disgusting and understandably left the victim shocked.