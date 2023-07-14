News you can trust since 1877
Bacup pervert who exposed himself in Burnley pub is jailed

A pervert who exposed himself in a Burnley pub has been jailed.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Jul 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 19:07 BST
David Nightingale (75) who has previous convictions for exposure, entered the pub in Parker Lane, Burnley around 5-30pm on June 30th.

Around an hour later the female victim noticed that he had unzipped his trousers and was performing a lewd act.

When the shocked victim told her partner what he was doing, Nightingale covered himself up and left.

He was identified via CCTV and arrested yesterday morning (July 13th).

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Nightingale, of Acre Avenue, Bacup, was charged with exposure.

He pleaded guilty at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning and was sentenced to 18 weeks. He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

DC Leigh Palfreeman, of Burnley CID, said: “Nightingale’s behaviour was disgusting and understandably left the victim shocked.

“This is not the first time he has engaged in such worrying behaviour. I am pleased he has now been given a custodial sentence and that he will have to inform police about his movements for the next seven years.”