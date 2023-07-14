News you can trust since 1877
Beat-Herder 2023: more pictures from the first day of the Ribble Valley music festival

It’s that time of year again when music fans gather in a field in the Ribble Valley for the iconic Beat-Herder Festival.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST

Here are our latest batch of pictures from the first day.

Take a look.

1. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

