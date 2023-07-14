It’s that time of year again when music fans gather in a field in the Ribble Valley for the iconic Beat-Herder Festival.
Here are our latest batch of pictures from the first day.
1. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Festival goers start to arrive at the 2023 Beat-Herder Festival in Gisburn, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard