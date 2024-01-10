Vandals went on an overnight graffiti ‘mission’ in Colne last, peppering the slogan “Make money not friends’ on a variety of shops, premises and cars across the town.

One of the victims included the prestigious business Ava Rose Hamilton bridal boutique situated at the gateway to the town centre on Primet Bridge.

Shop manager Bernie McCartney said she was dismayed to discover the graffiti on display windows and sills when she opened for business just before 9am this morning. “I felt angry and wondered what sort of people would do this to a business, “ said Bernie. “It looked awful but fortunately I was able to clean it all off as it appeared to have been done with a paint style pen. It’s hard enough to run a business in these current times without something like this happening.”

Bridal shop Ava Rose Hamilton was among a series of premises targeted by graffiti vandals in Colne overnight

After posting the images on social media Bernie discovered that the graffiti ‘artists’ had targeted other premises in the town, including the police station windows and also bus stops and even someone’s car with the same message and other ‘tags.’

Bernie added that the shop, which found fame when TV presenter and fashion guru Gok Wan chose it for the hit show ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ has also suffered as a wall that hugs a courtyard outside the premises that was damaged by a lorry last year has still not been fixed.

Bernie said: “Unsightly concrete blocks have been placed there and it is a real eyesore. We use the courtyard for summer parties and for brides to enjoy a glass of fizz after choosing their dress but unfortunately we were unable to use the courtyard all last summer.

"It’s frustrating because we have customers coming from all over the country who bring a custom to other shops, restaurants and businesses in the town.”