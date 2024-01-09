News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Former Ribble Valley restaurant Piccolino in Clitheroe is up for lease three years after closure

An historic building, that was home to an Italian restaurant before it closed its doors in 2021 after 12 years of trading, is up for let.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Formerly operating as Piccolino, the grade two listed building in Moor Lane is up for lease at £100,000 a year with a term to be agreed. Piccolino closed when Individual Restaurants, the company which runs Piccolino and other popular eateries such as Opera Grill and Bank brands, was acquired by Iceland supermarkets owner Sir Malcolm Walker at the end of 2020.

Read More
14 lovely photos of new babies born over Christmas and New Year in Burnley

It then announced the closure of four sites within its 28-strong restaurant estate including the eateries in Clitheroe, York, Manchester and Cheshire. The former restaurant and bar has a high spec fully fitted commercial kitchen with space for around 150 covers. The two storey premises, which is being marketed by Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd, has an outdoor seating area at the front with additional wooden patio. The building is thought to date back to 1839 when it was built as a national school. In more recent years it traded as an electronic manufacturer before under going its transformation into Piccolino’s.

Related topics:Ribble ValleyClitheroeIceland