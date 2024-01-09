Formerly operating as Piccolino, the grade two listed building in Moor Lane is up for lease at £100,000 a year with a term to be agreed. Piccolino closed when Individual Restaurants, the company which runs Piccolino and other popular eateries such as Opera Grill and Bank brands, was acquired by Iceland supermarkets owner Sir Malcolm Walker at the end of 2020.

It then announced the closure of four sites within its 28-strong restaurant estate including the eateries in Clitheroe, York, Manchester and Cheshire. The former restaurant and bar has a high spec fully fitted commercial kitchen with space for around 150 covers. The two storey premises, which is being marketed by Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd, has an outdoor seating area at the front with additional wooden patio. The building is thought to date back to 1839 when it was built as a national school. In more recent years it traded as an electronic manufacturer before under going its transformation into Piccolino’s.