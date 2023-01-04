A double crash, plenty of 'stings' and a runaway driver: A week on Lancashire's roads

1. "Suspicious car"

Preston residents alerted police to this suspicious car. Patrols found it driving on false plates and it was 'stung' to stop it - but the car carried on along the A6 before it was boxed in by police vehicles. The driver was arrested for a series of offences, including dangerous driving , driving while disqualified, failing to stop, burglary, stalking and drugs.

Photo: Lancs Police