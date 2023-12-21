When officers searched the property in Oxford Road, a cannabis farm containing approximately 3,000 plants was found and the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity Northwest attended the address to make the premises safe.

Sgt Victoria Bramley, from Burnley Police, said: "Finding and dismantling a set-up such as this is fantastic. With the size and scale of this cannabis farm it's not just the plants that pose a serious threat to the wider community, but the tampering of the electricity supply is a dangerous hazard to neighbouring properties and we are thrilled to have removed it from the streets.”