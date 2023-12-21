News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

3,000 cannabis plants seized from a cannabis farm in Burnley

A large cannabis farm was dismantled today after officers executed a warrant at a business premises in Burnley.
By John Deehan
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Plans submitted for huge outdoor wedding venue on the outskirts of Burnley and P...

When officers searched the property in Oxford Road, a cannabis farm containing approximately 3,000 plants was found and the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity Northwest attended the address to make the premises safe.

Sgt Victoria Bramley, from Burnley Police, said: "Finding and dismantling a set-up such as this is fantastic. With the size and scale of this cannabis farm it's not just the plants that pose a serious threat to the wider community, but the tampering of the electricity supply is a dangerous hazard to neighbouring properties and we are thrilled to have removed it from the streets.”

The cannabis farm was found at a business premises in Oxford Road, BurnleyThe cannabis farm was found at a business premises in Oxford Road, Burnley
The cannabis farm was found at a business premises in Oxford Road, Burnley
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “These cannabis cultivations also often have links to organised crime, and we will continue to crack down to tackle these issues."

If anyone has any information regarding this particular cannabis farm, ring 101.