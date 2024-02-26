300 plants seized from cannabis farm in Ribble Valley
A large number of plants have been seized from a cannabis farm in the Ribble Valley.
Police were alerted to a property in Lambing Clough Lane, Hurst Green, following a tip-off from a member of the public on Saturday. At the location, approximately 300 plants, with an estimated street value in excess of £150,000, were found at various stages of maturation.
Anyone with information about the farm can contact police on 101 quoting log LC-20240223-1108 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.