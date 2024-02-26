News you can trust since 1877
300 plants seized from cannabis farm in Ribble Valley

A large number of plants have been seized from a cannabis farm in the Ribble Valley.
By John Deehan
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Police were alerted to a property in Lambing Clough Lane, Hurst Green, following a tip-off from a member of the public on Saturday. At the location, approximately 300 plants, with an estimated street value in excess of £150,000, were found at various stages of maturation.

Anyone with information about the farm can contact police on 101 quoting log LC-20240223-1108 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.