A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a three-year-old girl in a devastating van-tram collision in Manchester city centre.

Louisa Palmisano, affectionately known as Lulu, had been walking hand-in-hand with her parents along Booth Street shortly before 10am on Saturday, February 22, when tragedy struck. The family, visiting from Burnley, were enjoying a day out in the city when a Mercedes Sprinter van collided with a tram and was forced onto the pavement — striking Lulu and her parents.

Lulu suffered severe injuries, including major head trauma, and was rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary. Despite the best efforts of emergency services and medics, she tragically died a short time later.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano

Today at Manchester Crown Court, Rawal Rehman, 36, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. The court heard that Rehman had ignored stop and tram warning signs while driving along Nicholas Street, proceeding into the path of an oncoming tram at the Mosley Street junction. The tram collided with the side of his van, which then mounted the pavement.

Passersby, including a junior doctor, rushed to help the family at the scene. Meanwhile, Rehman fled on foot and left the scene in a taxi, abandoning the van behind. He was traced using documents found in the vehicle and arrested two days later, on February 24. In police interview, he admitted he had been driving but initially denied that his driving had been dangerous. He later claimed to have panicked and fled.

After twice denying the charge in earlier hearings, Rehman finally accepted responsibility and entered a guilty plea on April 22. He is due to be sentenced on May 27.

Abbie Clarke, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This was a devastating incident which shocked our community, and our thoughts go out to Lulu’s family who must bear this unimaginable loss.

Rawal Rehman ignored clear road and tram signals, and his reckless actions ended a young life. He failed to take responsibility until the very end and must now face the consequences for this wholly avoidable tragedy.”

In a heartbreaking tribute, Lulu’s parents described her as “the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl,” and said their world had been “shattered beyond repair”.

“She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day,” they said. “Her absence has left a devastating void in our family – she was our only child, our whole world. The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”