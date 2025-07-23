The coroner continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Lancashire teen Jay Slater who was found dead in Tenerife a month after he went missing.

Lancashire coroner Dr James Adeley is expected to conclude the inquest today and deliver his summing-up of the case at around 10am.

The much loved 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle had been visiting the Spanish island with two friends to attend the NRG music festival in June 2024.

But after becoming separated from his friends following the all-night rave he went back to an AirBnB holiday cottage in the remote village of Masca with the two Britons, convicted drug dealer Ayub Qassim, 31, and another man.

Lancashire teen Jay Slater. His body was found with his possessions and clothes a month after he went missing i Tnerife after attending the NRG music festival with two friends | submit

The apprentice bricklayer was last seen alive leaving the white-washed house at around 7.30am on June 17, 2024.

It is thought Jay decided to walk back to the apartment he was staying in with his friends. He called one, saying he was lost, thirsty, and his phone had one per cent battery, but never arrived at the apartment. He was reported missing and his mysterious disappearance sparked widespread public interest and social media conspiracy theories.

Family and friends from his hometown of Oswaldtwistle flew out to assist with the search, while others rallied at home sending messages of hope and fundraising to support his family.

Blue ribbons were tied to lampposts throughout the town as a show of support.

But sadly after a month-long search, Jay's body was found in a ravine on July 15 last year, near to where his phone last pinged. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.

His devastated family repatriated his body and held a touching funeral.

Today and tomorrow it is hoped Dr Adeley can offer them closure and answer the many unanswered questions they have surreounding their son’s death.