A horse-riding venue including an Olympic-sized arena has been earmarked to become five detached new homes.

Proposals have been submitted to knock down the Barden Lane Stables and Livery Yard in Barden Lane, Reedley, between Fence and Burnley. Philip Portch of Accrington-based Acquestra NW6 Ltd wants to replace most of the buildings with new houses.

If Pendle Council approves his planning application there would be four new single-storey properties while a remaining building would be converted into a similar house. Three of the homes would have three bedrooms and the others would have two.

A supporting statement with the application on Green Belt land by the Urban Future Planning Consultancy Ltd says: “The Barden Lane Stables and Livery Yard has long been in commercial use, occupied by an equestrian business. The facilities include an Olympic arena utilised for flatwork, dressage and jumping as well as a number of associated outbuildings such as commercial stables.

“The applicant confirms that the business operation has been running at a loss in recent years. The costs of running the site, staffing and maintaining buildings has notably increased and the business is unable to continue. Moreover, the stables manager is nearing retirement and as such, the applicant has opted to seek alternative uses for the site.”

The scheme would utilise one existing site entrance from Barden Lane and the houses would be formed around a cul-de-sac. The existing commercial menage and parking areas would be returned to grassland.

The planning statement adds: “The dwellings have been purposefully grouped together, adjacent to the highway/existing built-up area of Brierfield and concentrated within a very small section of the overall site, whereas at present, the structures are spread out across most of the site.

”Given the significant benefits arising from the proposal to the Green Belt’s openness but also to visual amenity through the removal of many unsightly structures in varying states of disrepair, it is considered that this forms very special circumstances required to justify the development.

“The proposal offers the opportunity to bring to fruition an attractive residential scheme set within a high-quality landscaped setting bringing to fruition a pleasant, semi-rural living arrangement.

“Whilst the design of the new-build dwellings is to be relatively modern, they do include elements of traditional design and are relatively modest in scale. Compared with what is currently on site, the proposed development would represent a notable enhancement.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council.