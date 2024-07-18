Class of 2024 enjoy Despicable Me fun

By Claire Brannon
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2024, 20:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All 160 Year 6 children from Pendle Education Trust's three primary schools marked the end of their time at primary school with a trip to Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Children from Castercliff Primary Academy, Casterton Primary Academy and Pendle Primary Academy watched Despicable Me 4 at Reel Cinema before being presented with a leavers certificate and Class of 2024 wristband from Pendle Education Trust Chief Executive, Anita Ghidotti-Gibson.

Pendle Education Trust cinema tripPendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema tripPendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema tripPendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema tripPendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema tripPendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema tripPendle Education Trust cinema trip
Pendle Education Trust cinema trip
Related topics:Reel CinemaBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice