Class of 2024 enjoy Despicable Me fun
All 160 Year 6 children from Pendle Education Trust's three primary schools marked the end of their time at primary school with a trip to Reel Cinema in Burnley.
Children from Castercliff Primary Academy, Casterton Primary Academy and Pendle Primary Academy watched Despicable Me 4 at Reel Cinema before being presented with a leavers certificate and Class of 2024 wristband from Pendle Education Trust Chief Executive, Anita Ghidotti-Gibson.
