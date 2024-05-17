Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4’s primetime property programme Location, Location, Location is looking for house hunters in Lancashire to take part in its new series.

Presented by property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, the pair head all across the UK to help buyers in search for their dream home.

The hit TV show, which has been running since 2000, is current airing its 41st series which began on May 8. The first episode saw the duo visit the Sussex coast to help Amanda and Annette who were looking for a bungalow.

For its next series being filmed in June, Channel 4 are now looking for individuals, families and couples in Lancashire, Manchester and the surrounding areas who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to find their next home - whether they're upsizing, downsizing, first timers, or looking for a forever home.

A spokesman from Location, Location, Location said: “We are casting for the new series, and we are interested in hearing from chain free house hunters in Lancashire, Manchester and the surrounding areas.

“Applications are now open and we're looking to spread the word to the community to encourage Lancashire's house hunters to apply and get the help they need.

“Filming this June, we are looking for individuals, families and couples who need Kirstie and Phil's expertise to buy their dream home. Whether applicants are first-time buyers; looking for their next dream home; downsizing or relocating- whatever the reason they're moving, we love to hear from them.