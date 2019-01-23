Burnley's record breaking power lifter to stage mammoth fundraiser in Los Angeles

A record breaking power lifter from Burnley, who has helped to raise around £250,000 for cancer charities, is preparing to stage his biggest ever fundraising event in America.

Pete Williams, the founder of Battle Cancer, a non profit organisation which holds large scale communal fitness events, is flying out to Los Angeles in May where hundreds of people will take part in the CrossFit challenge event.

Pete (right) and Scott at Buckingham Palace where they were invited to Prince Charles' 70th birthday party.

Pete (34) said: "We have been planning this event for a long time and I am very excited about it.

"The beauty of these events is that anyone can take part, you don't have to be a top athlete or even that fit.

"At one event we had a lady taking part who had just completed chemotherapy treatment next to someone who is an uber athlete."

Battle Cancer was born after Pete organised a charity power lifting challenge called Raise the Titanic in 2016.

Pete and his Battle Cancer partner Scott Britton along with a team of volunteers broke the world record for weight lifting when they lifted the 52,000 ton weight of the ill fated ocean liner in a day.

Pete and Scott, who is also from Burnley but now lives in Devon, also organised a Battle of the Pennines fitness event which saw teams battle each other at FLS Fitness in Simonstone.

Pete was inspired to start the fund raising as thanks for the help and care his dad, John, received from Macmillan Nurses while being treated for throat cancer.

Dad to nine-year-old twins Joseph and Isabella, Pete decided to found Battle Cancer after receiving backing from several Crossfit stars.

There have been two Battle Cancer events in Manchester and one in London where over 1,200 competitors took part. And competitors have raised the staggering amount of £250,000 for the seven cancer charities the organisation supports.

This year Battle Cancer is also staging events in Berlin and Madrid along with another Manchester event. An integral member of the team, who are all volunteers, is Padiham DJ Nadia Lucy.

Pete said: "Although it is a competition, that is not the main focus of the Battle Cancer events.

"The events are really high octane, energy packed and really enjoyable. If you can move then you can take part."

In recognition of their achievements, Pete and Scott were invited to Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations. It was a proud moment for the duo whose fundraising efforts are now on the world's stage.

This year Battle Cancer is offering a team the chance to win an all expenses paid trip to LA to take part. For more information about this and Battle Cancer please go to https://www.battle-cancer.co.uk/

