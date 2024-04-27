While the majority of people waited patiently as officers worked to ensure the safety of all involved, a number of people chose to use the hard shoulder as a live lane, endangering other road users and blocking access for the emergency services.

A police spokesman said: “The concern for welfare was thankfully resolved. However, we’d like to remind you that the hard shoulder should only be used in an emergency: if your vehicle breaks down, and you are unable to leave the motorway at the next junction. If you choose to drive along the hard shoulder for any other reason, including whilst the motorway was closed to ensure someone’s safety, you may face prosecution.”