Burnley police issue warning to M65 motorists who used hard shoulder during incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning comes after officers closed the M65 between junction eight and junction 11 on Thursday evening following reports of a concern for welfare.
While the majority of people waited patiently as officers worked to ensure the safety of all involved, a number of people chose to use the hard shoulder as a live lane, endangering other road users and blocking access for the emergency services.
A police spokesman said: “The concern for welfare was thankfully resolved. However, we’d like to remind you that the hard shoulder should only be used in an emergency: if your vehicle breaks down, and you are unable to leave the motorway at the next junction. If you choose to drive along the hard shoulder for any other reason, including whilst the motorway was closed to ensure someone’s safety, you may face prosecution.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.