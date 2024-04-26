Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Philips is seeking to convert the historic Angel Inn in Accrington Road, which closed in April 2023. The ground floor would become a furniture workshop while he would live in the flat above.

Mr Philips has applied to Burnley Council for planning permission for the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Angel Inn, Burnley

A covering letter submitted with the application says: “The Angel Inn is a public house which shares a frontage with both Accrington Road and Burnham Gate. The terraced property sits at the meeting of these two roads on a small roundabout, which is near three other key gateway areas for Burnley. The Angel Inn dates back to the 1800s and is known, in part, for its association with football fans of Burnley Football Club.

“Above the public house is a residential flat which will be occupied by the applicant. The proposed development comprises the change of use of a public house to an antique furniture repair workshop, which comprises the storage of materials on-site and the various processes involved in mending and restoring furniture. All processes involved with the furniture repair are to be done with hand tools and small machines. No large or industrial machines will be used and the workshop will be solely operated by the applicant

“In terms of the yard to the rear of the Angel Inn, there is an existing external seating area which is proposed to be removed.

“Antique furniture will be taken via this area into the building. The scale of the operation is very low key. The marketing for this building has taken place over a continuous period in various forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been demonstrated that there is no interest in operating this building as a public house. It is understood that the public house closed due to a downturn in revenue. It is clear that the pub is no longer viable.