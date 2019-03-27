Burnley MP's assurance over return of doctor's surgery as Daneshouse patients are transferred again

Work to bring back a GP practice to Daneshouse is progressing well, according to Burnley's MP.

Following the closure of the Daneshouse Medical Centre late last year, Julie Cooper MP, also the Shadow Community Health Minister, has continued to work with patients, community representatives and the local Clinical Commissioning Group to find a permanent solution.

The one-GP centre was closed last year after it was placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission after being rated 'inadequate'.

Since then, patients who previously used the centre were transferred to the Colne Road surgery for doctors' appointments, to the dissatisfaction of many.

READ MORE: https://www.burnleyexpress.net/news/health/inadequate-burnley-medical-centre-threatened-with-closure-by-cqc-1-9336714

Mrs Cooper said: "When it became clear that the Daneshouse Medical Practice looked likely to close, I contacted the decision makers at the CCG to stress in the strongest possible terms the need to maintain a full Primary Care Service based within the local community rather than dispersing the patients to practices around the town.

"I am extremely pleased that the CCG is listening to the arguments put forward and seems equally committed to prioritising patient need. Long term solutions are now being actively pursued and I am assured that negotiations to secure community based premises for the Daneshouse patients are well advanced and could be concluded within the next three months.”

As a temporary measure the Daneshouse Practice patients were transferred to the Colne Road surgery last year while negotiations over the ownership of the practice building continued, however it soon became clear that some patients were unhappy with the arrangements.

Mrs Cooper added: "While the Colne Road Surgery team did their very best to manage the surge in patient numbers at short notice, a number of challenges quickly arose and it became clear that extending the Colne Road contract was not the answer.”

To avoid any short term interruption in access to a GP, from April 1st patients registered with Daneshouse Medical Practice will be able to access GP services from the Burnley Group Practice which operates from the ground floor of the St Peter’s Centre, next door to the pharmacy.

It is expected that this arrangement will continue until the current negotiations are concluded.

Patients will remain registered with Daneshouse Medical Practice and will continue to use the same telephone number of 01282 731600 to book and confirm appointments, or arrange for prescriptions.

A spokesman for the CCG said: "NHS East Lancashire CCG as the commissioner of GP or primary care services is working hard to find a permanent solution for patients who are registered with Daneshouse Medical Practice. However it will take time to find the right GP service to meet the needs of these patients. Because of this the CCG has arranged a longer term temporary GP service, provided by Burnley Group Practice.

"The CCG and Burnley Group Practice will work closely with Colne Road Surgery to ensure that the transition to the new provider is as smooth as possible.

"We would like to thank Colne Road Surgery for their support over the last seven months for providing GP services to the population of Daneshouse at short notice.

"More importantly we would like to thank everyone registered with Daneshouse Medical Practice for their patience, understanding and continued involvement. We are keen to ensure that registered patients receive a service that meets their needs."