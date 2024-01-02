News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Trinity Travel talk in Clitheroe will feature the Canary Islands

Beautiful beaches and bays, scenic mountains, a choice of six islands and a perfect destination for winter. Would you like to find out more?
By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Look no further than Trinity’s next Travel Talk for all the insider information on exploring six Canary Islands.

Delivered by Steuart and Anita Kellington, the talk includes stunning scenery, beautiful walks, fascinating villages, and the amazing volcanic history of the islands in the couple’s usual inimitable style.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The talk will be held on Friday, January 12th at 7-30pm, at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe.

Most Popular
Trinity’s next Travel Talk will be exploring six Canary IslandsTrinity’s next Travel Talk will be exploring six Canary Islands
Trinity’s next Travel Talk will be exploring six Canary Islands

Speaking of their trips, Steuart said: “We have enjoyed many visits to the Canary Islands and have explored each island along the coasts and climbed to most of the highest points including the summit of Mount Teide, the highest peak in Spain. In our talk, we present the distinctive character and history of each island and show some of the remarkable volcanic landscapes.

Read More
Pendle Witches dog sculpture coming to Booths supermarket in Clitheroe

Anita added: “I enjoyed the wildflowers, the botanic gardens and viewing the intriguing methods of agriculture on the driest islands. I particularly enjoyed seeing the artistic creations work of Cézar Manrique on Lanzarote. We were lucky to be on two islands at carnival time!”

The talk will be held in Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY. Admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.

The next talk on Walking on the Yorkshire Coast is on Friday February 2nd. Brochures with full details are available from Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub and from The Platform Gallery.

Related topics:ClitheroeTrinitySpain
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice