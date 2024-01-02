Beautiful beaches and bays, scenic mountains, a choice of six islands and a perfect destination for winter. Would you like to find out more?

Look no further than Trinity’s next Travel Talk for all the insider information on exploring six Canary Islands.

Delivered by Steuart and Anita Kellington, the talk includes stunning scenery, beautiful walks, fascinating villages, and the amazing volcanic history of the islands in the couple’s usual inimitable style.

The talk will be held on Friday, January 12th at 7-30pm, at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe.

Speaking of their trips, Steuart said: “We have enjoyed many visits to the Canary Islands and have explored each island along the coasts and climbed to most of the highest points including the summit of Mount Teide, the highest peak in Spain. In our talk, we present the distinctive character and history of each island and show some of the remarkable volcanic landscapes.

Anita added: “I enjoyed the wildflowers, the botanic gardens and viewing the intriguing methods of agriculture on the driest islands. I particularly enjoyed seeing the artistic creations work of Cézar Manrique on Lanzarote. We were lucky to be on two islands at carnival time!”

The talk will be held in Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY. Admission is £5 (no tickets) including interval refreshments with net proceeds for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.