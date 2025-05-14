Joey Essex teams up with Amazon to unveil exclusive house tour showing that anyone can ‘smartify’ their home.

In a bid to help Brits master their Alexa-enabled and Blink devices, Amazon has joined forces with British TV icon Joey Essex to prove you don’t need to be ‘well smart’ to reap the benefits of smart home technology.

Through a ‘reem’ new short film, Joey showcases just how simple it is for anyone to ‘smartify’ their own home.

The new content sees Joey take viewers on an exclusive tour of his stunning Essex home to demonstrate just how Alexa and Blink can easily transform everyday living. Viewers get a rare glimpse into the ex-TOWIE and Love Island star’s bachelor pad, and see how Alexa-enabled smart home devices have taken it to the next level.

Whether it’s using Joey’s Blink Outdoor 4 Camera to maintain 24-hour security for his lavish pool, aka ‘The Exclusive Essex Beach Club’, activating his Alexa-controlled blinds and mood lighting to create the perfect bedroom ambiance, or having his smart vacuum cleaner take care of his chores – the cribs-style content shows a side to Joey that fans haven’t seen before.

The Smartify It Yourself (SIY) video arrives as new research reveals nearly half (47%) of Brits believe setting up a smart home can be overwhelming, with a third (33%) stating they want to upgrade their own set-up, but lack the confidence and know-how to do so. However, the study also found over a quarter (26%) claim having a smart home set-up helped them fight back against rising monthly household bills, with Brits believing home security is the main benefit of smart devices.

Commenting on the campaign, Joey Essex said: “I know some people might think you’ve got to be a genius to manage a smart home…but if I can do it, then anyone can! I love that Alexa sets the mood in my bedroom, while Blink gives me peace of mind there’s nothing lurking in the garden!”

Meryem Tom, Amazon Alexa UK’s Managing Director, adds: “From our research, we know some of our customers lack the confidence to make the most of their smart homes, but with a little help from Alexa, it really couldn’t be simpler. There are so many benefits to having a smart home set-up – whether that’s for security, energy saving, keeping in contact with family or even for health and wellness! As Joey has shown, smart home tech truly does make life easier and more efficient.”