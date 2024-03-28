Ribbon cutting ceremony for opening of One Beyond store in Burnley's Charter Walk shopping centre

Dozens of people queued up to be the first through the doors at the One Beyond discount store in Charter Walk when it opened yesterday (Wednesday)

Owned by the Edwards family, the former owners of Poundworld, there are around 100 One Beyond Stores across the country.

Shoppers packed into Burnley for the opening day of the new store One Beyond in Charter Walk shopping centreShoppers packed into Burnley for the opening day of the new store One Beyond in Charter Walk shopping centre
Manager Peter Wilson said he felt confident that shoppers would love the new store which is located in the former Wilko unit. The Burnley branch was one of 400 to close across the UK last year. Peter said: “We think the store will be a great addition to the town centre. We have a wide range of goods on offer at One Beyond, from food and drink to gardening and household items.’’

