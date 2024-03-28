Dozens of people queued up to be the first through the doors at the One Beyond discount store in Charter Walk when it opened yesterday (Wednesday)

Owned by the Edwards family, the former owners of Poundworld, there are around 100 One Beyond Stores across the country.

Manager Peter Wilson said he felt confident that shoppers would love the new store which is located in the former Wilko unit. The Burnley branch was one of 400 to close across the UK last year. Peter said: “We think the store will be a great addition to the town centre. We have a wide range of goods on offer at One Beyond, from food and drink to gardening and household items.’’