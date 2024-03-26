Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ani Ratcliffe (18), a performing arts student at Burnley College whose family owns and runs the River of Life Craft and Coffee Hub in Red Lion Street, said: “Burnley is a growing town that at the moment is going through some rough patches. We hope people will try and understand that and support it rather than slate it.”

River of Life opened just over a year ago after initially launching online by Ani’s parents, Gillian and Chris. Ani is the third eldest of the couple’s eight children, who are all very much involved in the business. Gillian said: “We are a cafe and a shop selling crafts and goods made by us or our friends and family and other crafters who we hire out space too. The business has also grown as a hub and a safe space for people to come and sit and craft or simply to have some company.

Gillian Ratcliffe, who owns the River of Life Craft and Coffee Hub in Burnley with her daughters (left to right) Ani, Miah Grace, Ella Mai and Victoria and Adam who is Ani's fiancee

“Our doors are open to all and it is great to see people from different generations come together here to chat and enjoy each other’s company.”

Gillian feels it is important for people to celebrate what they have in the town centre, or risk losing it altogether. “Everyone complains that they want more variety and we feel that is what we are offering here. We would ask people to come and visit us here at the River of Life and the many other independent businesses before they start judging Burnley town centre.”