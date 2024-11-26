Free festive parking is on offer at four council car parks in Clitheroe and Longridge on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parking is available from 9-30am at the Lowergate, Market and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe and the Barclay Road car park in Longridge on Saturday, December 7th, 14th and 21st. The giveaway is part of the council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers to the borough.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main car parks for some years now and the initiative has proved a great success. A lot of hard work goes into making Christmas in Ribble Valley special and this year is no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free festive parking is on offer at four council car parks in Clitheroe and Longridge on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

“We know that people are tightening their belts, but we are offering the free parking, so that festive shoppers can see what our unique, independent shops and market have to offer, including high-quality gifts and produce, often at prices that astound.”

The free parking is intended for shoppers only, not traders or town centre workers, and other municipal car parks are not included. Information on the locations of Ribble Valley Borough Council car parks is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.