Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s Charter Walk shopping centre has won a gold award for its commitment to the community.

The centre was presented with the gold International Corporate Responsibility Society Excellence Award in a ceremony on Monday at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Centre Manager Debbie Hernon said: “We are so proud to be given this award which was for our on-going activities for our community incorporating our amazing sensory garden and allotment, which is a popular peaceful place for people to visit, and our community corner that is a welcoming free space for local groups to hold events and workshops.

“We also host many activities throughout the year for all areas of the community to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's Charter Walk shopping centre has won the gold International Corporate Responsibility Society Excellence Award in a ceremony held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Pictured here with the award are marketing agent Stephanie Potter (front) Jason Cothliffe who is Charter Walk marketing and retail liaison manager and centre manager Debbie Hernon

Priding itself on its ongoing commitment to being one of the North West’s leading shopping centres for providing visitors with an inclusive informative and interactive environment to shop, work and play, Charter Walk prides itself on putting community initiatives at its heart.