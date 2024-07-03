Burnley's Charter Walk shopping centre wins gold International Corporate Responsibility Society Excellence Award
The centre was presented with the gold International Corporate Responsibility Society Excellence Award in a ceremony on Monday at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Centre Manager Debbie Hernon said: “We are so proud to be given this award which was for our on-going activities for our community incorporating our amazing sensory garden and allotment, which is a popular peaceful place for people to visit, and our community corner that is a welcoming free space for local groups to hold events and workshops.
“We also host many activities throughout the year for all areas of the community to enjoy.”
Priding itself on its ongoing commitment to being one of the North West’s leading shopping centres for providing visitors with an inclusive informative and interactive environment to shop, work and play, Charter Walk prides itself on putting community initiatives at its heart.
Debbie added: “The judges were inundated with entries from campaigns and initiatives across the world, and members of the team were delighted to bring the gold award back to the town and continue in their commitment to improving the local area for the community of Burnley.”
