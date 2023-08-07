News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Strategy to deliver outdoor sports in Burnley set for green light

A strategy setting out the management and development of the borough’s outdoor sports facilities over the next five years is set to be approved by Burnley Council’s executive committee later this month.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

The strategy will shape how a wide range of playing pitch and sports sites, from football and cricket to tennis, bowls and hockey and multi-use areas will serve the borough’s residents in the future.

It identifies where demand is being met and where there is room to improve and tackle any shortfalls in provision, as well as recommendations around improving pitch quality and capacity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local sports clubs, national governing bodies such as the Football Association, Sport England and other users were consulted as part of the work in drawing up what is known as the Burnley Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Strategy (PPOSS).

Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin StuttardLooking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular
Read More
Clitheroe Cricket Club bowled over by new sponsor Burnley-based :automate

The draft strategy will be discussed by the council’s scrutiny committee before going to the executive for a final decision on Wednesday, August 16th.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and green spaces, said on the issue: “Thousands of local people use our outdoor sports sites every week and they are vital community assets. We need to ensure they are delivering what residents and visitors want and need, not just now but into the future.

“Having this strategy in place will also help us bring in much-needed external funding and other support to ensure our sports facilities continue to be of a high standard and well used by people of all ages.”

Related topics:BurnleyBurnley CouncilFootball Association