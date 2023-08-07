The strategy will shape how a wide range of playing pitch and sports sites, from football and cricket to tennis, bowls and hockey and multi-use areas will serve the borough’s residents in the future.

It identifies where demand is being met and where there is room to improve and tackle any shortfalls in provision, as well as recommendations around improving pitch quality and capacity.

Local sports clubs, national governing bodies such as the Football Association, Sport England and other users were consulted as part of the work in drawing up what is known as the Burnley Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Strategy (PPOSS).

Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The draft strategy will be discussed by the council’s scrutiny committee before going to the executive for a final decision on Wednesday, August 16th.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s executive member for housing and green spaces, said on the issue: “Thousands of local people use our outdoor sports sites every week and they are vital community assets. We need to ensure they are delivering what residents and visitors want and need, not just now but into the future.