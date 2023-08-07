News you can trust since 1877
Clitheroe Cricket Club bowled over by new sponsor Burnley-based :automate

Clitheroe Cricket Club is on the front foot with a brand new advertising sponsor - leading technology, software and automation services company, :automate.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

The technology company, which has recently opened a new site at Burnley Landmark, has pledged vital funds to the club which will be used towards the general upkeep of the grounds and provide new playing resources for its members.

Clitheroe Cricket Club chairman, Andrew King, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have a local business on board and investing in the community in this way.

“We have over 250 members here, all of whom will benefit from :automate’s sponsorship which will enable us to maintain and improve our facilities and playing equipment across the board. We’re very grateful for their support.”

Alex Abbey, head of sales and marketing at automate, the new sponsors of Clitheroe Cricket ClubAlex Abbey, head of sales and marketing at automate, the new sponsors of Clitheroe Cricket Club
Clitheroe Cricket Club was established in 1860 with members starting as young as five years old. The club has recently reintroduced its under 7s training with a pure focus on fun-based skills, giving children a small taste of cricket.

Alex Abbey, head of sales and marketing at :automate, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Clitheroe Cricket Club for the forthcoming season. There’s a real sense of community here and it is clear to see it is close to the hearts of those that live in the area. From members to spectators, the club plays a pivotal role in the lives of hundreds of families across the region

:automate, which is powered by Meritec, specialises in delivering unique digital transformation, business process outsourcing and e-awareness solutions, Burnley Landmark is the third site launch for the company and joins its Skipton HQ and Warrington locations.

