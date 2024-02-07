News you can trust since 1877
Pendle and Burnley District Angling Association trying to raise funds to improve Lake Burwain access in Foulridge

Amateur anglers are hoping to net £15,000 to carry out much-needed repairs to Lake Burwain in Foulridge.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:15 GMT
Pendle and Burnley District Angling Association, which owns the fishing rights to the lake, has over the past few years been carrying out lots of improvement work around the reservoir.

The group’s latest project is to try to improve the footpath access to the south-side of the lake which is treacherous, especially at this time of year.

Shane Allen, vice-chairman, said: “Our club runs on a non-profit basis so undertaking a huge job like this will require financial help. We have applied for several grants and have now set up a GoFundMe page. We need to raise around £15,000.

A footpath in need of repair on Lake Burwain, FoulridgeA footpath in need of repair on Lake Burwain, Foulridge
A footpath in need of repair on Lake Burwain, Foulridge

“By undertaking this project we are not only benefiting our members, but the wider community that uses the reservoir for walking, nature viewing, cycling and also creating access to the lake for older and disabled people that would currently be unable to use the paths due the poor state they are in.”

The footpaths along the southside of the reservoir have been left unmaintained for years and because of this are now in a very poor state, to the extent they are almost unsafe and unusable for certain groups and making access difficult and dangerous.

The reservoir belongs to the Canal and River Trust, but it too does not have the funds available to do the works.

Shane added: “These repairs would allow people to get to areas of the reservoir they currently can’t. We have also applied for various grants, including the Lottery, Angling Trust and Lancashire County Council Levelling Up fund.”

To support the project visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/restoration-of-walkway-around-foulridge-res?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

