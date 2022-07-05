The annual event, which takes its name from the old wakes’ holidays, began this week and continues until Monday (July 11th) at Towneley Park.

As well as thrill rides such as the Freak Out, Side Kick and Mexican Wave, there will also be all the funfair favourites like the waltzer, dodgems and fun house.

The traditional Burnley fair is back in town

Billy Hill from the Lancashire section of The Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain, said: “Although we’ve faced a lot of rising costs ourselves over the past year, we appreciate times are tough so have tried to keep prices as low as possible.”

With the event open evenings until 9.30pm (or 7pm on Sunday and 8pm Monday) opening times are 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.