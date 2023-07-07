News you can trust since 1877
The team at Nelson’s eco-leading development, Keld, by Northstone, is giving you the chance to win two VIP tickets to the much-loved annual Royal Lancashire Show at the stunning Salesbury Hall Estate, near to the historic village of Ribchester.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST

Taking place from July 21st – 23rd in the heart of the Ribble Valley, the lucky winner will have all-day access on a choice of three days, which are set to celebrate the best agriculture, farming, food, crafts and show jumping in the region.

These VIP tickets will give you access to the Sponsors’ Marquee with complimentary drinks, tea, coffee and buffet lunch, perfectly located to overlook the Salesbury area.

Not only that but this year’s event will see the return of heavy horses, beekeeping, a parachute display and an inflatable military obstacle course courtesy of the Army, as well as the Children’s Village which is always a firm favourite with youngers ones.

The team at Nelson’s eco-leading development, Keld, by Northstone, is giving you the chance to win two VIP tickets to the much-loved annual Royal Lancashire Show at the stunning Salesbury Hall Estate, near to the historic village of Ribchester
Award-winning housebuilder, Northstone, Platinum sponsors for this year’s event, has strong ties to the local community with its sought-after Keld development in Barrowford.

Defined by their eco-friendly features, the homes at Keld come in a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom styles, with a total of 239 homes planned; and with prices starting from just £269,950 for a three-bedroom home in the latest phase.

Enter now to be in with a chance to win some guaranteed family fun!

