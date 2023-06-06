The new housing scheme, by Northstone, will comprise 239 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Mr Stephenson undertook a tour of the scheme, hosted by Craig Nutter, operations director, and Richard O’Brien, design director, where he learnt more about Northstone’s plans for the site and beyond.

Northstone was named ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ in the recent Insider North West Residential Property Awards 2023, with judges saying it “has achieved something others should aspire to” and that they “admired Northstone’s approach which elevates it beyond mainstream housebuilders.”

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson at the Keld Barrowford housing development with Northstone's Richard O’Brien (Design Director) and Craig Nutter (Operations Director)

Complete with pedestrian-led streets, flexible ground floor layouts, large gardens and a number of energy efficiency measures, each of the homes at Keld have been intuitively planned with a ‘people first’ approach.

Mr Stephenson said: “I was pleased to be invited by Northstone to see their new Keld development in Barrowford, and to learn more about their ideas around how it can add to the town’s existing community.

“Developers should aim to be more than housebuilders and I was reassured to know Northstone sees its role as building a neighbourhood and not just a new housing estate.”

Craig said: “It’s wonderful that Mr Stephenson took time from his very busy schedule to come and see all the added-value activity we’re doing at Keld over and above just building homes.

“As a relatively young developer committed to building a more neighbourly world, we do our utmost to deliver a community, rather than just properties, which complement the area and enable us to leave a legacy for current and future residents.

“In a post-Covid era, homebuyers want more than just bricks and mortar and the range of ongoing and forthcoming initiatives we’ve got underway at Keld do and will help contribute towards it being a great place to live.”