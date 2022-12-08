News you can trust since 1877
Video and images of huge housing development off Burnley's Rossendale Road

Work is progressing on a controversial housing development which will see 87 homes built on a swathe of green land, off a main road in Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
4 hours ago - 1 min read

The Burnley Express has taken these latest images of the large housing development off Rossendale Road which will include four affordable two-bedroomed houses and 19 built as accessible and adaptable homes.

The contentious development comprises a mixture of different homes, reduced from the original plan size of 101 properties.

However, the Barratt Homes scheme saw objections from Coal Clough with Deerplay ward Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 18 residents.

Construction work has begun on the new houses off Rossendale Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Council approved the amended plans in June.

A report said: “The scheme addresses the need to provide safe access and improves the functioning of a nearby junction, includes measures to encourage the use of public transport and provides for biodiversity.

“The scheme would also provide highly energy efficient homes and provide a degree of affordable housing and a proportion of accessible and adaptable homes.”

Construction work has begun on the new houses off Rossendale Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Construction work has begun on the new houses off Rossendale Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
