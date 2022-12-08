The Burnley Express has taken these latest images of the large housing development off Rossendale Road which will include four affordable two-bedroomed houses and 19 built as accessible and adaptable homes.

The contentious development comprises a mixture of different homes, reduced from the original plan size of 101 properties.

However, the Barratt Homes scheme saw objections from Coal Clough with Deerplay ward Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 18 residents.

Burnley Council approved the amended plans in June.

A report said: “The scheme addresses the need to provide safe access and improves the functioning of a nearby junction, includes measures to encourage the use of public transport and provides for biodiversity.

“The scheme would also provide highly energy efficient homes and provide a degree of affordable housing and a proportion of accessible and adaptable homes.”

Construction work has begun on the new houses off Rossendale Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard