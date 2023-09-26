News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Ribble Valley house prices increased more than North West average in July

House prices increased by 3.5% – more than the average for the North West – in Ribble Valley in July, new figures show.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6% over the last year.

Read More
Teen violinist raises £1,500 for children’s charity

The average Ribble Valley house price in July was £279,587, Land Registry figures show – a 3.5% increase on June.

The average Ribble Valley house price in July was £279,587The average Ribble Valley house price in July was £279,587
The average Ribble Valley house price in July was £279,587
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Ribble Valley was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ribble Valley rose by £16,000 – putting the area fourth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.1%, to £242,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Halton lost 2.6% of their value, giving an average price of £180,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Ribble Valley spent an average of £227,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £47,000 more than in July 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £309,000 on average in July – 36.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Ribble Valley in July – they increased 3.6%, to £268,449 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6%.

Detached: up 3.6% monthly; up 8% annually; £441,548 average

Terraced: up 3.5% monthly; up 4% annually; £200,236 average

Flats: up 3.1% monthly; up 3.6% annually; £168,477 average

How do property prices in Ribble Valley compare?

Buyers paid 29.6% more than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in July for a property in Ribble Valley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and 1.3 times the price as in Ribble Valley. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Related topics:Ribble ValleyNorth WestWest Lancashire