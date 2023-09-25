News you can trust since 1877
Musician from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School raises £1,500 for Lancashire Teaching Hospital's charity's children's appeal

A budding musician has raised £1,500 for Lancashire Teaching HospitalsCharity’s Children’s Appeal by playing her violin for staff and patients at the Royal PrestonHospital.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 17:06 BST
Saanvi Reddy (15), a pupil at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music, performed outside Preston’s Café at the front of the hospital before serenading those taking a break in its Charters Restaurant.

Younger sister Anvitha (11) and friend Eloise Czapowski (15) collected donations from Saanvi’s enthralled audience. Proud mum, consultant microbiologist Dr Suganya Reddy, who works at the hospital, said: “Saanvi has been playing violin since the age of five. Although Saanvi is classically trained and began attending Manchester’s Junior Royal Northern College of Music on Saturdays six years ago and she can play by ear. This means Saanvi can listen to an Ed Sheeran, Adele or other chart song a couple of times and is able to play it.

Saanvi Reddy (centre) with her friend Eloise Czapowski and younger sister Anvitha, who collected donations from Saanvi’s appreciative audience after her violin recital in aid of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals charity’s Children’s AppealSaanvi Reddy (centre) with her friend Eloise Czapowski and younger sister Anvitha, who collected donations from Saanvi’s appreciative audience after her violin recital in aid of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals charity’s Children’s Appeal
"It gives her quite a repertoire.”

Charity team member Lucy Clark, fundraiser for the Children’s Appeal, which spends its donations on a shopping list of items to make the Royal Preston Hospital’s Children’s Ward and paediatric outpatients more comfortable for the 10,000 young patients treated annually, said: “Saanvi is incredibly talented. Her performances were much appreciated, so much so in fact that we’re hoping she will perform again for us.

"Saanvi brought joy and calm to what is a very hectic environment.”

The charity has three main areas of support: treatment, research and care. Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust provides district general hospital services to a local community of 390,000 and specialist services to 1.5m across Lancashire and South Cumbria.