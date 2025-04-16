Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rent in Burnley rose 11% over the past year, new figures show.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Burnley reached £594 per month in the year to March – up 11% from £534 a year prior. It was also up 26% from an estimated £473 a month five years ago.

Data on rent prices is collected by the Valuation Office Agency from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim of collecting data on approximately 10% of the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average private rent in Burnley reached £594 per month in the year to March

Across the North-West, the average rent was £896 – rising 9% from the year before. Burnley had the lowest rental cost in the region, while the highest was in Trafford at £1,322.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said the rental sector continues to see "sizeable challenges from a magnitude of different angles".

He added: "We continue to see a considerable mismatch between supply and demand, with an average of 10 people wishing to rent each property currently available across the UK.

"In addition, we are seeing vast legislative changes that will affect how and if some landlords are able to continue operating within the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Throughout the last twenty years, renting a property has become enormously more popular with people, and it’s vital there is targeted support and investment in the sector to keep pace with ever-intensifying demand."

In March, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,343 per month. This was £96, or 8%, higher than 12 months ago.

Ben Twomey, chief executive at campaign group Generation Rent, said: "Everyone needs a safe, secure and affordable home, it's the foundation of our lives. But renters across the UK are facing soaring rents, which are swallowing our earnings.

"When we are forced to spend too much of our income on rent, the effects ripple across the rest of our lives. It means children are going to school hungry, and older renters can't afford to turn the heating on. High rents are trapping people in poverty and forcing them into homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Price caps rightly exist for our energy and water bills, but there is nothing to stop a landlord suddenly hiking the cost of someone's home."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Burnley, from £437 for a one-bed property to £906 for a home with four or more bedrooms in March.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached housed cost £886 to rent per month

A semi-detached cost £664 per month

A terraced house was £584 per month

And a flat or maisonette was £498 a month