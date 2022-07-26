Plans to build 61 new affordable homes on grassland in Burnley given the go-ahead

Social housing provider Calico Homes can now build the properties in Kinross Street/Airdrie Crescent in Burnley.

Some 55 of the units will be brought forward specifically as affordable homes that will be available for affordable rent, while the remaining six units will be put forward as ‘Rent to Buy’, which constitutes a form of affordable housing.

The proposed Kinross Street, Burnley, development

The new estate will be made up of two one-bedroom bungalows, 46 two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroomed bungalow and 12 three-bedroomed houses.

The planning application was approved by Burnley Council’s development control committee.

The approval is subject to a £46,550 contribution by Calico to improve play provision at the nearby Hargher Clough and Scott Parks.

A planning officer’s report said: “The land is currently used as amenity grassland but has in former times been occupied by housing

A satellite view of the Kinross Street site in Burnley

“The scheme has been amended since first submitted to provide adequate spacing with existing houses, to improve car parking provision, to introduce street trees where possible and to alter the proposed materials from render to reconstituted stone.

“There is no provision in the plans for children’s play space on site.

“In lieu of provision on site, and due to the site’s proximity with Scott Park and Hargher Clough Park, an off-site contribution is requested to be used to refurbish and/or upgrade the existing MUGA in addition to the development of a wheeled sports area around the existing bandstand.