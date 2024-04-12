Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme on 12 acres of pasture off Rossendale Road in Burnley by Seddon Homes Limited is a reduction from the 122 properties originally proposed. It was debated and rejected by last month’s meeting of Burnley Council’s development control committee.

The vote was nine councillors in favour of rejection, four for approval and two abstentions. The decision was taken despite officers’ advice it was beyond the committee’s powers and was ‘substantially contrary’ to the borough’s Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reasoning for the refusal was that ‘the application did not meet the requirements of Burnley’s Local Plan 2018 policy IC5 Protection and Provision of Social and Community Infrastructure as the social infrastructure within the local area, in particular, the provision of school places and health services, is unable to cater for the proposed development, which would adversely affect the delivery of social and community facilities’.

Plans have been submitted by Seddon Homes

Following the committee decision Catherine Waudby, the authority’s head of legal and democratic services has referred it to a full meeting of Burnley Council for final determination.

The councillors had been warned that if the decision was successfully appealed by Seddon Homes the council could be landed with the costs of the hearing.

Habergham Parish Council , Burnley Civic Trust and more than 20 nearby residents objected to the scheme on grounds including loss of attractive countryside, effect on dog walkers and ramblers, traffic and highway safety on Rossendale Road, impact on birds and wildlife, impact on local schools and health services, and insufficient protection for the local Buttercross monument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the meeting recommending approval with 28 conditions by planning office Janet Filbin said: “The proposal would provide a mix of mainly detached and semi-detached houses and one terrace of three houses.

“There would be a range of eleven house types across the site which would provide 49 four bedroom, 52 three bedroom and 10 two bedroom houses.

“All proposed dwellings would be two storey with one plot having an individual dormer bungalow design. The proposal includes provision for a total of 11 affordable homes (nine two bedroom and two three bedroom).

“The proposed scheme has been amended since first submitted to provide a greater amount of public open space. Subject to a contribution to improve the off-site junction of Rossendale Road and Manchester Road, the proposal can be satisfactorily accommodated within the highway network without any significant impact on traffic or highway safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal seeks to develop a site that is allocated for housing purposes in Burnley`s Local Plan. It proposes a high-quality scheme.”

The development would sit close to another large housing development off Rossendale Road currently being built, a scheme of 87 homes being developed by Barratt Homes.

That scheme had been reduced from the original plan size of 101 properties. It will include four affordable two-bedroomed houses and 19 built as accessible and adaptable homes.