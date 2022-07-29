Great Mitton Hall in Mitton will host the open gardens on Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th from 1pm to 5pm each day.

Visitors can enjoy fabulous views of Clitheroe Castle, the River Ribble, Pendle Hill, the Yorkshire Peaks, Whalley Nab, Geoffrey Hill, Longridge Fell and Stonyhurst College from the gardens.

Great Mitton Hall owner Jean Kay (centre) with helpers at her last open gardens event at her home.

They also have the opportunity to visit the 12th century All Hallows Church next door.

Entry fee is £5 and hall owners Ken and Jean Kay are this year raising money for The Brooke Hospital (for horses),The Walking Wounded and Combat Stress.

Visitors could also browse a variety of stalls selling books, toys, bric-a-brac and plants. There is also a £1 'mystery prize' stall which is run by the Kays’ grandchildren and is always a real hit with visitors.