In pictures: Family from Spain London and Devon join Burnley couple for dream wedding in Cyprus

Delays due to the pandemic, travel chaos, including lost luggage and cancelled flights could not spoil the wedding day joy of Paula and Ann-Marie Lambert.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:32 pm

The couple were joined by family from Spain, London and Devon for their wedding in Cyprus at the Atlantica Mare Village, Paphos, followed by a reception at the Mulberry Terrace.

On return from their holiday they held an evening reception at Bistro 197 at Towneley Golf Club.

