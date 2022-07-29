The couple were joined by family from Spain, London and Devon for their wedding in Cyprus at the Atlantica Mare Village, Paphos, followed by a reception at the Mulberry Terrace.
On return from their holiday they held an evening reception at Bistro 197 at Towneley Golf Club.
1. Cyprus was the setting for the wedding of Ann-Marie and Paula Lambert
.
Photo: Fotokinisi
