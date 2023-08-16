An open gardens event at one of the most stunning and historic properties in the Ribble Valley attracted 500 visitors.

And the annual event at Great Mitton Hall at Great Mitton near Clitheroe raised £5,000 for Combat Stress, The Walking Wounded and HAPPA, the chosen charities of the owners Ken and Jean Kay.

Restoring the gardens to their original splendour has been a labour of love for Jean and visitors enjoyed the Parterre, a formal section of the garden laid out on a level area and made up of enclosed beds, and also the fishpond which has more than 100 fish of various colours and varieties.

Visitors also got the chance to see chickens, an insect house, a summer house, model deer, eagle, and owls, all while enjoying gorgeous views over the Ribble Valley countryside. There was also a summer house, rose garden and magnificent topiary to enjoy.