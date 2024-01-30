Northstone’s Keld Barrowford development crowned highly commended in North West Residential Property Awards
The coveted awards recognise excellence and innovation in the region's residential property sector and Keld, situated on Trough Laithe Road, scooped silver against seven other sites that have also been recognised as setting the bar high in the residential property scene.
Phil Wilson, chief executive at Northstone, said: “To have our Keld development in Barrowford recognised by the North West Residential Property Awards in this way is a huge coup; it shows the value that both our sustainability initiatives and design principles creates, not just to the local community but to housebuilding as a whole.
“We’ve a clear focus and vision on designing and developing homes that stand true to our business ethos. Keld is a shining example of this, and one that we’re fiercely proud of. At Keld, we’ve again considered how we encourage new communities, we’ve introduced what modern luxury living looks like and how every aspect of what we do differentiates and evolves the thinking and perception of new homes that stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.”
The North West Residential Property Awards was a black-tie event, held at Manchester Central which celebrated the people and businesses that have designed, developed, funded and continue to manage the built environment across the North West of England.
