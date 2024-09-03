Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calico Homes has started the next phase of works as part of its £25m. investment commitment to continue improving existing housing stock across Burnley and Padiham.

Over the coming months, Calico Homes will be continuing to carry out work to improve homes with window and door replacements, and roofing works. The areas that have been identified for this phase are: Briercliffe, Plane Tree, Anglesey Avenue and the West View Terrace area of Padiham.

Calico Homes will also be continuing to replace kitchens, bathrooms and boilers as well as a programme to replace older timber doors.

These investment works have been prioritised using customer feedback around which areas were most in need of improvement, and information gathered from comprehensive stock condition surveys.

As part of a long term five-year commitment announced last year, Calico Homes are taking a pro-active approach to make planned improvements to ensure the safety of tenants’ homes.

So far, more than 160 homes in Burnley have benefitted from new window installations across properties in Cardigan Avenue, Girvan Grove and Fenwick Street. Additionally, external door replacements have been carried out where required for customers in these areas.

Vicki Webb, managing director, said: “We're really pleased to be able to announce these works, which follow on from the Make It Happen customer survey carried out last year. Lots of customers told us what their priorities are, and as a result we know these works are much needed and will make huge a difference to people's lives and energy bills.

There is always more we can do though, and we are committed to continuing to listen to our customers and make improvements where we can.”