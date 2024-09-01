ExteriorExterior
Exterior

For sale: beautiful four-bedroom detached home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Sep 2024, 21:58 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this truly stunning home in Rosehill Road, Burnley.

On the market with Bridgfords for £395,000 this is a rare opportunity to buy such a stunning property in this sought after area.

Take a look.

Lounge

1. Lounge

Lounge Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kitchen diner

2. Kitchen diner

Kitchen diner Photo: s

Photo Sales
View from lounge

3. View from lounge

View from lounge Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lounge

4. Lounge

Lounge Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.