Calico Community Choice: Your Voice, Your Budget aims to give members of the community the support they need to make much-needed local projects become a reality.

And it will be the community themselves who will decide which projects receive the money; every Calico Homes customer will be able to vote for the best projects though Calico Community Choice.

Funding requests can be made by individuals and new or established community groups. The Community Investment Team at Calico Homes will work to connect them with suitable partners who can support the activity to become a reality.

The Community Investment Team at Calico Homes hosting a Calico Community Choice at Valley Street Community Centre

After proposals are made, residents can vote on which community projects benefit them most. The project with the most votes will be brought to life by Calico Homes through their community budget. Regular updates will be given to residents on the progress of investment.

The Community Investment Team at Calico Homes will be hosting events at community centres across Burnley for tenants to get involved.

Emmy Dickinson, Community Engagement Officer at Calico Homes’ Community Investment Team said: “We cannot wait to see what potential projects will receive funding in our communities.

“We’re committed to giving our tenants and communities every opportunity to work with us. We firmly believe that tenants should decide what is best for their community and what projects and groups are needed.”