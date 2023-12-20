Calico Homes has made a great start in its £25m. investment pledge to upgrade tenants’ homes in Burnley.

As part of a five-year commitment, announced in April 2023, 160 residents in Burnley have already benefitted from new window installations across properties in Cardigan Avenue, Girvan Grove and Fenwick Street. Additionally, external door works have been carried out for tenants in Girvan Grove and Fenwick Street.

The investment works are being guided by a customer survey in which tenants identified areas that needed targeting most in need of improvement. Calico Homes says it is aiming to improve residents’ quality of life in providing warmer and safer houses.

More work is set to be carried out by Ring Stones in 2024 with further announcements to be made on the type of work and areas with will receive work.

Arwel Jones (left), assistant site manager at Ring Stones and Paul Maylor, Calico Homes resident

Calico Homes resident, Paul Maylor, said: “The standard of work that was carried out was of the highest standard from start to finish. All the workforce involved were polite and professional, all in all it was a five-star service with every window fitted.”

He added: “It’s been a great relief to me to have new windows fitted which are keeping the heat in and the cold out when it is needed most. From me, well done and thank you to those involved at Calico Homes and Ring Stones.”

Wendy Malone, group director of property at Calico Homes, said: “We’re delighted with how work is progressing as part of our commitment to invest £25 million in people’s homes over the next five years.

“We have received positive feedback from tenants on how much of a difference it has made to their homes and the standard of work that is being carried out by Ring Stones. We will continue to identify areas that are in most need of improvement with further announcements to come on planned work in 2024.”