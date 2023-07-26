News you can trust since 1877
Burnley property: House prices dropped more than North West average in May

House prices dropped by 3% – more than the average for the North West – in Burnley in May, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.1% over the last year.

The average Burnley house price in May was £110,738, Land Registry figures show – a 3% decrease on April.

The average Burnley house price in May was £110,738
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.2%, and Burnley was lower than the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Burnley rose by £1,200 – putting the area 30th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 12%, to £239,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 1.3% of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Burnley spent an average of £99,750 on their property – £670 more than a year ago, and £28,670 more than in May 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £124,500 on average in May – 24.8% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Burnley in May – they dropped 3% in price, to £92,819 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 0.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 2.9% monthly; up 4.2% annually; £217,315 average

Semi-detached: down 2.9% monthly; up 1.5% annually; £136,901 average

Flats: down 2.5% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £71,670 average

How do property prices in Burnley compare?

Buyers paid less for properties in Burnley than anywhere else in the UK in May. The average price paid in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.3 million), at the other end of the scale, would buy 11.9 homes in Burnley.

Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

