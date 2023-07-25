News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Picture gallery as £6m. Town 2 Turf regeneration scheme begins to take shape ahead of new Premier League season

Our videographer Kelvin Stuttard has been taking a closer look at the ongoing £6m. Town 2 Turf scheme which is transforming the approach to Turf Moor football fans can expect in the new Premier League season.
By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

The scheme has not been without its critics, however. Take a look and see what you think.

New paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. New paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

New paving outside Turf Moor which is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Outside Turf Moor is also being updated as part of the Town 2 Turf project that's taking place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Kelvin StuttardPremier LeagueTurf Moor