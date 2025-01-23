Burnley house prices outpace North West average
Figures from the ONS show the average Burnley house price in the year to November was £117,636 – a 1.7% increase on October.
It was higher than the average across the North-West, where prices increased by 0.6%. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices grow by 3.9% over the last year.
It means the area ranked 22nd among the North-West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Burnley rising by £4,500 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 10%. At the other end of the scale, properties in Wyre lost 3.7% of their value.
Across the UK, average house prices in November fell slightly on the month before, but have accelerated by 3.3% over the past year.
