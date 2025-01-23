Burnley house prices outpace North West average

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House prices in Burnley increased in November, rising more than the average across the North West, new figures show.

Figures from the ONS show the average Burnley house price in the year to November was £117,636 – a 1.7% increase on October.

It was higher than the average across the North-West, where prices increased by 0.6%. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices grow by 3.9% over the last year.

It means the area ranked 22nd among the North-West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Burnley rising by £4,500 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 10%. At the other end of the scale, properties in Wyre lost 3.7% of their value.

Across the UK, average house prices in November fell slightly on the month before, but have accelerated by 3.3% over the past year.