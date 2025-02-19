Burnley house prices increasing slightly
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Burnley house price in the year to December was £122,188 – a 0.5% increase on November.
The picture was different to that across the North-West, where prices decreased by 0.4%. The rise in Burnley contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.6% over the last year.
It means the area ranked 13th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Burnley rising by £6,500 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 13.1%.”
Across the UK, average house prices in December fell slightly on the month before, but have accelerated by 4.6% over the past year.
Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: "This morning’s unexpectedly high inflation figure is likely to have a knock-on effect on some of the early momentum we were starting to see in mortgage rates coming down, as the financial markets react today.
"We’d hoped for a sustained period of gradual falls, but with inflation increasing by 0.2 percentage points more than the market expected, we can expect to see a change in that direction.
"Any news which deviates from market forecasts, is likely to cause rates to rise or fall. Over the coming days, the sub-4% rates that had only just started to come out may be the first to go as mortgage lenders re-look at what they can offer home movers."
