By John Deehan
Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 15:52 BST

House prices in Burnley increased slightly in December, new figures show.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Burnley house price in the year to December was £122,188 – a 0.5% increase on November.

The picture was different to that across the North-West, where prices decreased by 0.4%. The rise in Burnley contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.6% over the last year.

The average Burnley house price in the year to December was £122,188. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The average Burnley house price in the year to December was £122,188. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

It means the area ranked 13th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Burnley rising by £6,500 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 13.1%.”

Across the UK, average house prices in December fell slightly on the month before, but have accelerated by 4.6% over the past year.

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: "This morning’s unexpectedly high inflation figure is likely to have a knock-on effect on some of the early momentum we were starting to see in mortgage rates coming down, as the financial markets react today.

"We’d hoped for a sustained period of gradual falls, but with inflation increasing by 0.2 percentage points more than the market expected, we can expect to see a change in that direction.

"Any news which deviates from market forecasts, is likely to cause rates to rise or fall. Over the coming days, the sub-4% rates that had only just started to come out may be the first to go as mortgage lenders re-look at what they can offer home movers."

